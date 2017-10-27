The Arab Style! AY’s Wife wear Hijab Covering her Whole face as they hit Dubai Desert

Your Dubai vacay isn’t complete if you don’t visit the Desert! Comedian AY who is currently in Dubai with his wife and kids, for a vacation hit the most anticipated desert, He shared the photos on his page, Both of them styling for Arab, She covered all of body with Hijab, and she looks amazing …

The post The Arab Style! AY’s Wife wear Hijab Covering her Whole face as they hit Dubai Desert appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

