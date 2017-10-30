Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The emotional moment Selena Gomez broke down in tears as she spoke about receiving a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer, Selena Gomez has spoken out about receiving a kidney from her best friend, Francia Raisa. While speaking to Savannah Guthrie on NBC Today, Selena Gomez broke down in tears while narrating her journey and how Francia saved her life. According to her, her kidneys were done and she couldn’t ask anybody to donate their …

The post The emotional moment Selena Gomez broke down in tears as she spoke about receiving a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.