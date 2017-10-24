The first token secured with applied business knowledge

After the successful completion of the BMCHAIN platform ICO, during which $1,564,897 have been collected, Business Molodost company, being actively involved in the launch and development of the project, announced the start of their own business courses sales for BMT tokens with a discount of up to 50%. “The decision to accept tokens as payment is … Continue reading The first token secured with applied business knowledge

The post The first token secured with applied business knowledge appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

