Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release

After the successful completion of the BMCHAIN platform ICO, during which $1,564,897 have been collected, Business Molodost company, being actively involved in the launch and development of the project, announced the start of their own business courses sales for BMT tokens with a discount of up to 50%. “The decision to accept tokens as payment is … Continue reading The first token secured with applied business knowledge

