Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Identity Of Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy Finally Revealed – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

The Identity Of Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Finally Revealed
Gistmaster (blog)
It was reported here yesterday that Ghanaian Actress Yvonne Nelson has been reportedly delivered of a baby girl. What wasn't known was the identity of the father of the new baby. However, new report has revealed the identity of the father of Ghanaian …
Yvonne Nelson Daughter Baby Daddy Is A London Based Photographer,Naija News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.