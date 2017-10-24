Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Kardashian-Jenner family have renewed their contract with E! network for $150 Million

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Kardashians have spent over 10 years on TV and are still cashing in big time! Read TMZ’s report below. The Kardashians just re-signed with E! network and are pocketing $30 million a season … for 5 seasons, which comes to $150 million. Sources familiar with the deal reeval that E! made an overall deal with the …

The post The Kardashian-Jenner family have renewed their contract with E! network for $150 Million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.