“The key to the unity and progress of Nigeria is in the church” – Osinbajo

The vice president Yemi Osinbajo has encouraged Christian leaders in the country to pay no mind to what they have described as “Islamic Agenda.” Osinbajo spoke in Lagos at a conference tagged “Towards a Better Nigeria,” organized by Nigerian pastors. According to Punch, the vice president addressed the Federal Government’s N100bn Sukuk (Islamic bond), which has been […]

