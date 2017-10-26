The Late 5: FEC approves 2018 budget draft estimate, Why Magu has remained silent on Mainagate scandal, and other top stories

Good evening.

Here are the top 5 stories that drove conversation today:

President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting held in Abuja today and led the approval of the draft budget estimates for 2018.

However, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who is currently under scrutiny for his alleged role in Abdulrasheed Maina‘s reinstatement scandal, was conspicuously absent from the meeting.

Next, the executive council will liaise with the National Assembly to determine when the president will submit the draft estimates for the consideration of the two chambers.

On the ‘Mainagate’ scandal about the controversial reinstatement of ex-pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has chosen to remain silent, for now, saying he would make an official statement at the appropriate time.

He also said that the agency did its best to bring Maina to book, adding that the EFCC had played its part by declaring him wanted.

Read everything he said, here.

Following the steps of the Army, the Nigerian Navy has declared it would soon commence its Operation in riverine and sea exercises, code-named “Octopusgrip.’’

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, (CNC), Rear Adm. Bello Al-Hassan said the operation will kick off in Bayelsa and Delta, and is expected to last from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Here are other details he gave during his press briefing in Yenagoa on Thursday.

In North-eastern Nigeria, at least eight soldiers have died following a raid of their military base by Boko Haram insurgents, a military source disclosed today.

The attack which happened on Tuesday in Sasawa village, Yobe state, is the third Boko Haram attack on the military in the remote region in the last two weeks, after a relative lull during the rainy season, which ended last month.

Here are other things the military source disclosed to journalists.

Meanwhile, in Kenya, the clashes following the election re-run turned bloody, leaving one person dead. The elections were boycotted by the opposition and shunned by many voters.

According to YNaija analyst, “the boycott in east Africa’s richest economy and one of its strongest democracies is likely to tarnish the credibility of Kenyatta’s victory and deepen its worst political crisis since a 2007 election sparked politically-driven ethnic violence that left 1,100 dead.”

In the first election, turnout was nearly 80 percent among the 19 million registered voters. Kenyatta secured victory with 54 percent of the vote, while Odinga came second with 45 percent.

