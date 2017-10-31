“The man that blessed your friends with 50million base on f*ck, can f*ck you without giving you 5k” – Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin apparently has a word or two for women who go into relationships for financial gains. According to the actress who took to her Instagram page on Monday, October 30, 2017, where she had quite a lot to write as usual. She wrote; “Whenever a lady is having massive fight with her …

The post “The man that blessed your friends with 50million base on f*ck, can f*ck you without giving you 5k” – Lizzy Anjorin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

