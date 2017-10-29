Pages Navigation Menu

‘The revolution has begun’ – Freeze reacts as angry church members ‘allegedly’ walk out on Pastor Adefarasin while preaching about tithes

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment

This morning, a video went viral on socail media showing church members angrily walking out as Pastor Adefarasin of the House on the Rock, Lagos was preaching about tithing. In his response, Freeze who is against paying tithes says, ‘the revolution has begun’. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

