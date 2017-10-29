‘The revolution has begun’ – Freeze reacts as angry church members ‘allegedly’ walk out on Pastor Adefarasin while preaching about tithes

This morning, a video went viral on socail media showing church members angrily walking out as Pastor Adefarasin of the House on the Rock, Lagos was preaching about tithing. In his response, Freeze who is against paying tithes says, ‘the revolution has begun’. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post ‘The revolution has begun’ – Freeze reacts as angry church members ‘allegedly’ walk out on Pastor Adefarasin while preaching about tithes appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

