The Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played on Saturday October 28th at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.
The field has been reduced to 76 by the cut which has been paired into 26 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Sanderson Farms Championship 3rd Round Tee Times
The Sanderson Farms Championship round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Time
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:20 AM
|Hunter Mahan
|J.J. Spaun
|Ben Crane
|9:30 AM
|Stuart Appleby
|William McGirt
|Peter Malnati
|9:41 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Andrew Landry
|Taylor Moore
|9:51 AM
|Tom Lovelady
|Joel Dahmen
|Billy Hurley III
|10:02 AM
|Ricky Barnes
|Smylie Kaufman
|Greg Chalmers
|10:12 AM
|Grady Brame Jr.
|Scott Strohmeyer
|Johnson Wagner
|10:23 AM
|Spencer Levin
|Tim Herron
|Austin Cook
|10:33 AM
|Jonathan Randolph
|Eric Axley
|Jason Kokrak
|10:44 AM
|Zac Blair
|Chesson Hadley
|Beau Hossler
|10:54 AM
|Derek Fathauer
|Ben Silverman
|Dru Love
|11:05 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|Brian Stuard
|David Hearn
|11:15 AM
|Seamus Power
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Wyndham Clark
|11:26 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|Vaughn Taylor
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|9:20 AM
|Rob Oppenheim
|Omar Uresti
|Abraham Ancer
|9:30 AM
|Brian Gay
|John Rollins
|Stephan Jaeger
|9:41 AM
|Conrad Shindler
|Andrew Putnam
|Ethan Tracy
|9:51 AM
|Brandon Hagy
|Chris Kirk
|Ángel Cabrera
|10:02 AM
|Nicholas Thompson
|Aaron Wise
|Martin Piller
|10:12 AM
|Matt Atkins
|Ben Martin
|Derek Ernst
|10:23 AM
|Scott Stallings
|Daniel Summerhays
|Talor Gooch
|10:33 AM
|Sam Burns
|J.J. Henry
|Patton Kizzire
|10:44 AM
|Steve Wheatcroft
|Fabián Gómez
|Cameron Tringale
|10:54 AM
|Brice Garnett
|Brett Stegmaier
|J.T. Poston
|11:05 AM
|Shawn Stefani
|George McNeill
|Cameron Percy
|11:15 AM
|Matt Every
|David Skinns
|11:26 AM
|Corey Conners
|Adam Schenk
