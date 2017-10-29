The Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played on Saturday October 28th at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 76 by the cut which has been paired into 26 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Sanderson Farms Championship 3rd Round Tee Times

The Sanderson Farms Championship round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Time Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:20 AM Hunter Mahan J.J. Spaun Ben Crane 9:30 AM Stuart Appleby William McGirt Peter Malnati 9:41 AM Kevin Streelman Andrew Landry Taylor Moore 9:51 AM Tom Lovelady Joel Dahmen Billy Hurley III 10:02 AM Ricky Barnes Smylie Kaufman Greg Chalmers 10:12 AM Grady Brame Jr. Scott Strohmeyer Johnson Wagner 10:23 AM Spencer Levin Tim Herron Austin Cook 10:33 AM Jonathan Randolph Eric Axley Jason Kokrak 10:44 AM Zac Blair Chesson Hadley Beau Hossler 10:54 AM Derek Fathauer Ben Silverman Dru Love 11:05 AM Aaron Baddeley Brian Stuard David Hearn 11:15 AM Seamus Power Nicholas Lindheim Wyndham Clark 11:26 AM Ryan Armour Tyrone Van Aswegen Vaughn Taylor 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 9:20 AM Rob Oppenheim Omar Uresti Abraham Ancer 9:30 AM Brian Gay John Rollins Stephan Jaeger 9:41 AM Conrad Shindler Andrew Putnam Ethan Tracy 9:51 AM Brandon Hagy Chris Kirk Ángel Cabrera 10:02 AM Nicholas Thompson Aaron Wise Martin Piller 10:12 AM Matt Atkins Ben Martin Derek Ernst 10:23 AM Scott Stallings Daniel Summerhays Talor Gooch 10:33 AM Sam Burns J.J. Henry Patton Kizzire 10:44 AM Steve Wheatcroft Fabián Gómez Cameron Tringale 10:54 AM Brice Garnett Brett Stegmaier J.T. Poston 11:05 AM Shawn Stefani George McNeill Cameron Percy 11:15 AM Matt Every David Skinns 11:26 AM Corey Conners Adam Schenk

