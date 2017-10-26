Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The signs of fuel market rebalancing support bunker prices – PortNews IAA

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


PortNews IAA

The signs of fuel market rebalancing support bunker prices
PortNews IAA
World fuel indexes have stayed steady with no significant fluctuations during the week. The oil and fuel markets are tightening gradually. OPEC is expected to roll over output restrictions for another nine months. Geopolitics are still one of the main
The 5 Countries That Could Push Oil Prices UpOilVoice
Libya's Oil Production Could Suffer Due to Facilities DamageNews Ghana

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.