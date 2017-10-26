The Six-Minute Water Crisis Video Everyone Is Talking About – “They Were Warned”

Right, this is not a good look.

We all know that the City of Cape Town has dropped the ball when it comes to adequately preparing for what is now reality, but this short video is going to escalate the blood pressure.

Put together by local production studio Chronicle Digital, and covered on Memeburn, this one was sitting at #6 on YouTube’s local “trending” section at the time of writing.

From the video, which was posted on Tuesday:

The City of Cape Town is sitting with dam levels at just 35% of drinkable water. It is a drought never before seen for the tourist city. We speak to a number of experts and entrepreneurs to find out what the city could have done to prevent the water crisis, and the possibilities moving forward.

Off we go:

Certainly some food for thought, right?

One of the top-ranked comments on that video:

The key to it is God that’s the Key…He can pour down water to last decades to come but people overlook Him just to complain. Let Us Repent and He will restore our land.

So simple – someone please alert the relevant people so that they can repent. All of this fuss for nothing.

Anyway, being angry at the City for not doing enough to prepare doesn’t relieve us of our own duties. Be water-wise, be lekker, and be a little smelly if that’s what it takes.

Here’s another video off that ‘trending’ list that might perk you up:

[source:memeburn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

