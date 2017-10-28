The Thread: ” A hood fairytale” “May your 2018 be as lit as Cardi B’s 2017” | Cardi B’s engagement throws Twitter into a tizzy
Just when you thought things could not get any better for Cardi B, the rapper recorded another huge milestone…
She got engaged!!!!!!
Watch:
Offset Proposed to Cardi B & she said YES chile. 2017 is one hell of a year pic.twitter.com/3PMMXPKg9i
— Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) October 28, 2017
This went down at the Power 99’s PowerHouse yesterday.
Oh, to have Cardi B’s life right now.
- Instagram famous: check
- Popular Rapper: check
- No 1 Billboard chart topper: check
- Millionaire: check
- Engaged: check!!
And would you believe, this proposal happened a week after Cardi B broke up (fake broke up, Twitter newscasters say) with Offset, her boyfriend over some South African girl?
The 22 year old South African girl who ended Cardi B and Offset relationship. pic.twitter.com/OVwftlhM8q
— 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) October 22, 2017
Cardi apologised to Offset afterwards for losing her cool. Still, she did not see this ‘retaliation’ coming at all. Look at all this joy and effusiveness below:
Better view of Offset's proposal to Cardi B pic.twitter.com/yihdq9L5ug
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 28, 2017
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️
Twitter is celebrating this engagement as if it’s personal. Cardi B has become a benchmark for success.
See below:
Because I’m happy
And, we've finally reached the "happily ever after" point to the story, Cardi B and Offset: A hood fairytale. pic.twitter.com/IgXXUbtzsB
— ✊✊ (@terri_zhane) October 28, 2017
Cardi B ring big asf pic.twitter.com/hl2K15ayyN
— (@Introvertedasf) October 28, 2017
When I saw the close up of Cardi B’s engagement ring pic.twitter.com/Mx7NBfmOJP
— ANA (@reblfleurLEE) October 28, 2017
The year of Cardi B
Cardi B might be having the best year ever.
— Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) October 28, 2017
Cardi B went from being a stripper, to being on Love & Hip Hop, having a number one hit record, to now being married what a year pic.twitter.com/XAvRLhwuNv
— Bank™ (@trvplord12_) October 28, 2017
Cardi B unstoppable rn. Her life literally just hit everyone with a “skip you, reverse back to me, draw 2, draw 4, color blue, UNO, UNO OUT”
— Mike Lowrey (@asqp_) October 28, 2017
It’s going down
Cardi B going to swallow that man’s great great great great great grandkids tonight
— Shannon Sharpner (@ABeardedHusband) October 28, 2017
Offset tonight after Cardi B gets done with him & he tries to walk pic.twitter.com/jzu0RMkpK4
— Shannon Sharpner (@ABeardedHusband) October 28, 2017
Change of status
Cardi B logging on to Instagram tonight pic.twitter.com/p8q0jiUcZz
— honeymoon ave. (@dreesoul) October 28, 2017
Sucks to be me
Not even a week after the briefest break up, Offset proposes to Cardi B.
I'm so alone it hurts. pic.twitter.com/rYhYL0docs
— ✊✊ (@terri_zhane) October 28, 2017
2017 is cardi b’s year everything been going right for her. can’t say the same for myself pic.twitter.com/L8Rs4vJlfq
— antonio (@antoniodelotero) October 28, 2017
Sooo, Cardi B is allowed to break up w offset over her purple blanket & he still proposed but I trip over something & I get ignored? Wow.
— Brissa Rivera (@brissa_rivera) October 28, 2017
Toast to tha hood
Cardi B and Offset went from being broken up to being engaged in like a week lmao hood romance is something special
— Clout Strife (@WavyUltima) October 28, 2017
Smells fishy
So Cardi B ex got outta jail
Offset cheated on her with some south African chick
Now he proposed and they are getting married?
pic.twitter.com/tVCVJryjBk
— sherry ShayD (@sherry_shay__) October 28, 2017
Where my Offset at?
be the Offset to my Cardi B pic.twitter.com/KAPU2Dsw3y
— baby (@PatronInHoes) October 28, 2017
“Im tryna have a Cardi B year” na fr
— Ari (@_missingmyRose) October 28, 2017
Shade!
All the Proverbs 31 women watching Cardi B get a ring before them. pic.twitter.com/nh4Iff7HmZ
— i understand routes (@_moniemontana) October 28, 2017
If you propose & she doesn't get as excited as Cardi B was when Offset proposed, take back your ring pic.twitter.com/N5rcEvvCak
— Young Black King ♠ (@pyepar) October 28, 2017
Wedding Special loading
BET and VH1 trying to get to Offset and Cardi B for a wedding special before the other one does pic.twitter.com/n5fpiGcEj4
— Micia Girl (@_miciagirl) October 28, 2017
Offset and Cardi B just got engaged. On God, if they don't have a tv special for the wedding and call it "Never Let Migo", Ima be pissed
— ♏️ (@itsQueenMelanin) October 28, 2017
May your 2018 be as lit as Cardi B's 2017
— Reg to the E! (@ReggieCOUZ) October 28, 2017
And the people of God shall say a resounding AMEN.
