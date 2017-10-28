Pages Navigation Menu

The Thread: ” A hood fairytale” “May your 2018 be as lit as Cardi B’s 2017” | Cardi B’s engagement throws Twitter into a tizzy

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Relationship, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Just when you thought things could not get any better for Cardi B, the rapper recorded another huge milestone…

She got engaged!!!!!!

Watch:

This went down at the  Power 99’s PowerHouse yesterday.

Oh, to have Cardi B’s life right now.

  • Instagram famous: check
  • Popular Rapper: check
  • No 1 Billboard chart topper: check
  • Millionaire: check
  • Engaged: check!!

And would you believe, this proposal happened a week after Cardi B broke up (fake broke up, Twitter newscasters say) with Offset, her boyfriend over some South African girl?

Cardi apologised to Offset afterwards for losing her cool. Still, she did not see this ‘retaliation’ coming at all. Look at all this joy and effusiveness below:

Twitter is celebrating this engagement as if it’s personal. Cardi B has become a benchmark for success.

See below:

🎶  🎶Because I’m happy

The year of Cardi B

It’s going down

Change of status

Sucks to be me

Toast to tha hood

Smells fishy

Where my Offset at?

Shade!

Wedding Special loading

And the people of God shall say a resounding AMEN.

