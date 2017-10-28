The Thread: ” A hood fairytale” “May your 2018 be as lit as Cardi B’s 2017” | Cardi B’s engagement throws Twitter into a tizzy

Just when you thought things could not get any better for Cardi B, the rapper recorded another huge milestone…

She got engaged!!!!!!

Watch:

Offset Proposed to Cardi B & she said YES chile. 2017 is one hell of a year pic.twitter.com/3PMMXPKg9i — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) October 28, 2017

This went down at the Power 99’s PowerHouse yesterday.

Oh, to have Cardi B’s life right now.

Instagram famous: check

Popular Rapper: check

No 1 Billboard chart topper: check

Millionaire: check

Engaged: check!!

And would you believe, this proposal happened a week after Cardi B broke up (fake broke up, Twitter newscasters say) with Offset, her boyfriend over some South African girl?

The 22 year old South African girl who ended Cardi B and Offset relationship. pic.twitter.com/OVwftlhM8q — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) October 22, 2017

Cardi apologised to Offset afterwards for losing her cool. Still, she did not see this ‘retaliation’ coming at all. Look at all this joy and effusiveness below:

Better view of Offset's proposal to Cardi B pic.twitter.com/yihdq9L5ug — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 28, 2017

I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Twitter is celebrating this engagement as if it’s personal. Cardi B has become a benchmark for success.

See below:

Because I’m happy

And, we've finally reached the "happily ever after" point to the story, Cardi B and Offset: A hood fairytale. pic.twitter.com/IgXXUbtzsB — ✊ ✊ (@terri_zhane) October 28, 2017

Cardi B ring big asf pic.twitter.com/hl2K15ayyN — (@Introvertedasf) October 28, 2017

When I saw the close up of Cardi B’s engagement ring pic.twitter.com/Mx7NBfmOJP — ANA (@reblfleurLEE) October 28, 2017

The year of Cardi B

Cardi B might be having the best year ever. — Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) October 28, 2017

Cardi B went from being a stripper, to being on Love & Hip Hop, having a number one hit record, to now being married what a year pic.twitter.com/XAvRLhwuNv — Bank ™ (@trvplord12_) October 28, 2017

Cardi B unstoppable rn. Her life literally just hit everyone with a “skip you, reverse back to me, draw 2, draw 4, color blue, UNO, UNO OUT” — Mike Lowrey (@asqp_) October 28, 2017

It’s going down

Cardi B going to swallow that man’s great great great great great grandkids tonight — Shannon Sharpner (@ABeardedHusband) October 28, 2017

Offset tonight after Cardi B gets done with him & he tries to walk pic.twitter.com/jzu0RMkpK4 — Shannon Sharpner (@ABeardedHusband) October 28, 2017

Change of status

Cardi B logging on to Instagram tonight pic.twitter.com/p8q0jiUcZz — honeymoon ave. (@dreesoul) October 28, 2017

Sucks to be me

Not even a week after the briefest break up, Offset proposes to Cardi B. I'm so alone it hurts. pic.twitter.com/rYhYL0docs — ✊ ✊ (@terri_zhane) October 28, 2017

2017 is cardi b’s year everything been going right for her. can’t say the same for myself pic.twitter.com/L8Rs4vJlfq — antonio (@antoniodelotero) October 28, 2017

Sooo, Cardi B is allowed to break up w offset over her purple blanket & he still proposed but I trip over something & I get ignored? Wow. — Brissa Rivera (@brissa_rivera) October 28, 2017

Toast to tha hood

Cardi B and Offset went from being broken up to being engaged in like a week lmao hood romance is something special — Clout Strife (@WavyUltima) October 28, 2017

Smells fishy

So Cardi B ex got outta jail

Offset cheated on her with some south African chick

Now he proposed and they are getting married?

pic.twitter.com/tVCVJryjBk — sherry ShayD (@sherry_shay__) October 28, 2017

Where my Offset at?

be the Offset to my Cardi B pic.twitter.com/KAPU2Dsw3y — baby (@PatronInHoes) October 28, 2017

“Im tryna have a Cardi B year” na fr — Ari (@_missingmyRose) October 28, 2017

Shade!

All the Proverbs 31 women watching Cardi B get a ring before them. pic.twitter.com/nh4Iff7HmZ — i understand routes (@_moniemontana) October 28, 2017

If you propose & she doesn't get as excited as Cardi B was when Offset proposed, take back your ring pic.twitter.com/N5rcEvvCak — Young Black King ♠ (@pyepar) October 28, 2017

Wedding Special loading

BET and VH1 trying to get to Offset and Cardi B for a wedding special before the other one does pic.twitter.com/n5fpiGcEj4 — Micia Girl (@_miciagirl) October 28, 2017

Offset and Cardi B just got engaged. On God, if they don't have a tv special for the wedding and call it "Never Let Migo", Ima be pissed — ♏️ (@itsQueenMelanin) October 28, 2017

May your 2018 be as lit as Cardi B's 2017 — Reg to the E! (@ReggieCOUZ) October 28, 2017

And the people of God shall say a resounding AMEN.

