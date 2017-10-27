Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: “Courageous declaration” “El Rufai, pay Audu asap” | Court gives judgement in Audu Maikori’s favour. Twitter reacts

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

CEO of Chocolate City Entertainment, Audu Maikori got some good news today.

READ:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

You may recall that early in the year, Mr Maikori was arrested (twice) at the behest of Gov El Rufai over so-called “hate crimes” involving Southern Kaduna. It was so controversial, BBOG activist Oby Ezekwesili had to intervene.

After being dragged to hell and back, Audu decided to turn the tables on El Rufai by filing a breach of fundamental human rights suit, which the court heard and rendered judgement in the plaintiff’s favour. Twitter is excited for Audu.

See below:

Read » The Thread: “Courageous declaration” “El Rufai, pay Audu asap” | Court gives judgement in Audu Maikori’s favour. Twitter reacts on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.