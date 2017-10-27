The Thread: “Courageous declaration” “El Rufai, pay Audu asap” | Court gives judgement in Audu Maikori’s favour. Twitter reacts

CEO of Chocolate City Entertainment, Audu Maikori got some good news today.

#Breaking: Fed Hi Court, Abuja holds @Audu's detention at SARS at behest of @GovKaduna was harassment, intimidation, wrongful & unlawful — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) October 27, 2017

#Breaking: Federal Hi Court in Abuja awards N40m in favour of @Audu against @GovKaduna, including N10m exemplary damages, with 10% interest — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) October 27, 2017

You may recall that early in the year, Mr Maikori was arrested (twice) at the behest of Gov El Rufai over so-called “hate crimes” involving Southern Kaduna. It was so controversial, BBOG activist Oby Ezekwesili had to intervene.

After being dragged to hell and back, Audu decided to turn the tables on El Rufai by filing a breach of fundamental human rights suit, which the court heard and rendered judgement in the plaintiff’s favour. Twitter is excited for Audu.

Very nice wan — Gracechild (@JGracechild) October 27, 2017

The best use of the power is not to overpower the poor people. – Eric. Fehmida Khan. #saynototyranny #saynotoabuseofpower — Ikemefuna Okonkwo (@IkemOkonkwo) October 27, 2017

@obyezeks @thecableng Judiciary has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Citizen right must be respected. — Adaje Obiabo Sunday (@AdajeObiaboSund) October 27, 2017

Courageous declaration. This will serve as a lesson to our emperors in power. — Edwards Ajiboye (@Arogbowei) October 27, 2017

Depending on what was presented in front of the judge wait for Appeal before we celebrate this Nigeria but good so far — URCHMAN (@urch23) October 27, 2017

This is a win for Nigeria's democracy. Our civil rights must be respected. I expect Elrufai to lose his appeal. — Mr. Uchenna (@Demoore90210) October 27, 2017

– But your President was spitting fire & brimstone after CPC lost in 2011. Sir? — Sleeping Dog. (@Oo_Gho_Gho) October 27, 2017

Let’s see if you people’s MCM also disobeys court orders like his president. https://t.co/cxGr5LcaIl — Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) October 27, 2017

