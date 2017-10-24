The Thread: “Don’t we need another Idiagbon to change Nigeria’s bad online culture?”

Nigeria’s internet culture leaves a lot to be desired. Trolls are a dime a dozen, Clapbacks are never in short supply and savage rules Twitter streets. For the most part, it’s all fun and games, ’cause Nigerians will do anything for a laugh (how else are we supposed to deaden the pain of our failed systems), but sometimes we take things too far and descend into the realm of the cyberbullying, and this is a source of concern for tech entrepreneur, Victor Asemota.

See below:

How do you change or break a bad culture in Africa and replace it with a good one? By awareness, forced discontinuity or gradual evolution? — Victor Asemota (@asemota) October 24, 2017

Reactions:

I'll say all three. NB: Results key to drive awareness, plus empathy to embrace DC from receiving end. Leverage of consequence also vital. — Etim Esu Oyo-Ita (@EtimOyoIta) October 24, 2017

