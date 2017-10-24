The Thread: Is leaving an inheritance for your children overrated?

Leaving an inheritance for one’s children is a big part of the Nigerian culture. No parent wants to be “worse than an infidel” and neither do they want their children to suffer more than they did.

However in this day and age, is it a worthwhile investment to build houses to bequeath to children? Lolade is curious:

I keep wondering why we labour to build homes in hopes of leaving them for our children. Two recent experiences just show the vanity of it. — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) October 23, 2017

I think the sense of "leaving houses for our children" is to guarantee a form of security for them – beyond providing just accommodation — ADEKUNLE (@adekunleth) October 23, 2017

I built cos i had to run away from d landlords of Lagos

Investments are better left for d kids than commodities…they grow time& time again — Femi Olugbenga (@femlabush) October 24, 2017

A man that leaves no inheritance for his children is worse than an infidel. So saith the bible — Charles Powei (@PoweiCharles) October 23, 2017

We have no easy access to mortgage so we all hustle to build out of fear of uncertainty instead of building corporations. — edimalO (@hollarz) October 23, 2017

