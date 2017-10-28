The Thread: “Never be afraid of new beginnings” | How to fall in love again

We’ve got the fever!

December is around the corner, and for those in Naija, it’s prime wedding season. That means couples are either preparing to walk down the aisle and say their vows or hit each one of those part spots to hook themselves a significant other.

Luck is in their favour. Cupid appears ready to strike with its famous love fever- Cardi B was its first victim.

“[In case you missed it]: May your 2018 be as great as Cardi B’s 2017″ | Twitter reacts to Cardi B’s surprise engagement”

For those who are skeptical of love finding them, Ozzy Etomi has just the tonic for you, that will send renewed zest zapping through your entire system.

See below:

I rem. when I worked in SA for a year, I became friends with one of my co-workers & her bf who had been in a relationship for 10 years then — ChloroSlayquine (@ozzyetomi) October 27, 2017

So on a random day, she hollered at me, and we had a long chat, and this was now maybe 13 years in, she and her bf had broken up. — ChloroSlayquine (@ozzyetomi) October 27, 2017

You have put into anything be it a career, a relationship, a marriage, hell even weight gain. — ChloroSlayquine (@ozzyetomi) October 27, 2017

There is always a fresh start out there for all of us, if only you are bold enough to seize it. Mourn what was if you must, but move on. — ChloroSlayquine (@ozzyetomi) October 27, 2017

There are many people inside of us and many lives waiting to be lived. Don't get stuck thinking one thing is your only thing. — ChloroSlayquine (@ozzyetomi) October 27, 2017

Yass, girl.

Read » The Thread: “Never be afraid of new beginnings” | How to fall in love again on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

