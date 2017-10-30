The Thread: “The cabal has fallen” | TwitterNG reacts to Buhari firing Babachir Lawal

It’s been a long time coming, this sacking of Babachir Lawal by President Buhari.

We’d like to think that our article had something to do with it. We did afterall, make it easy for MR President by listing the names of people to get rid of if his administration must get back on an even keel.

Seriously, though, 10 months after the infamous IDP grasscutter scam was exposed,Mr Laval remained untouched- until now.

Twitter Nigeria is thrilled about the news,but wants more.

President @MBuhari has sacked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal. Boss Mustapha appointed new SGF. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 30, 2017

Also sacked is the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb Ayodele Oke. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 30, 2017

Reactions:

Better late than never, now President Buhari must go a step further by prosecuting the grass cutters for us take him serious — Amigo (@PapazLagos) October 30, 2017

"Is too late! — GazaliMoh'd AdcShuni (@GazaliAdcShuni) October 30, 2017

Sacking Babachir is not enough. If he was good to be sacked, he shd be good enough for prosecution. There shd be no scared cow. — Luqman Bakare (@klmbakare) October 30, 2017

Wht about d probe report panel set up by d governmnt to investigate him. Do more, make d report public! — Anthony Arhumuda (@Ty_muda) October 30, 2017

Mr. Boss Mustapha is not on @Twitter you guys should bring him here. Let's engage him immediately — MAKROP (@DangokMark) October 30, 2017

Whenever I'm about to give up on PMB, that's when he will boost my moral. I remained unapologetic BUHARIST. — PEΛCE ΛMßΛSSΛD♡Ŕ™ (@Muhd_Makintami) October 30, 2017

The cabal has fallen — mr-sly (@DolceeY) October 30, 2017

Kwa kwa kwa. You think

