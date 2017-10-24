The Thread: What the National Assembly needs to do to save Nigeria

President Buhari’s government has gradually lost the goodwill he came into office with in 2015. One of the reasons for this is that the anti-corruption crusade which he promised to lead has been exposed as a sham. Whilst the president went after his opponents with vigour, he has applied kid gloves to his corrupt friends, like Babachir.

Co-founder of Transparency International Oby Ezekwesili explains how Nigeria can be saved from going up in flames- and most importantly, who at this time can lead the rescue project.

See below:

Public Trust was always pretty low in our society cos of our checkered experience with military governments. Even in Democracy we struggle. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 24, 2017

Reactions:

Read » The Thread: What the National Assembly needs to do to save Nigeria on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

