Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: What the National Assembly needs to do to save Nigeria

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

President Buhari’s government has gradually lost the goodwill he came into office with in 2015. One of the reasons for this is that the anti-corruption crusade which he promised to lead has been exposed as a sham. Whilst the president went after his opponents with vigour, he has applied kid gloves to his corrupt friends, like Babachir.

Co-founder of Transparency International Oby Ezekwesili explains how Nigeria can be saved from going up in flames- and most importantly, who at this time can lead the rescue project.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

See below:

Reactions:

Read » The Thread: What the National Assembly needs to do to save Nigeria on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.