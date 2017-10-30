The Thread: “You are a predator” “Sick fu_k; equating being gay with molesting children” | Twitter skins Kevin Spacey alive

Another Hollywood personality is on the hook for sexually assaulting a minor. In 1986, Kevin Spacey “invited Anthony Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14.”

Since Anthony made this information public, House of cards actor Kevin Spacey’s response to the allegation has been this: “I choose to now live as a gay man.”

This has sparked outrage amongst the LGBTQ community who do not consider being gay as a choice. Moreover, what Rapp described is paedophilia and gay-status does not cover that.

See below:

You don't remember the incident but remember being drunk? — Elizaeverafter (@Elizaeverafter) October 30, 2017

I was wondering when whole the Kevin Spacey thing was going to unravel. I first heard about this 15 years ago. — Melanie May (@_melaniemay) October 30, 2017

Anthony Rapp: "Kevin Spacey tried to rape me." Media: "Kevin how do you respond?" Spacey: "uuh…uuhh… Hey everyone I'm gay!" pic.twitter.com/6LAEfsyRtF — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

F**k you Kevin Spacey. Nice work in playing into the homophobes’ playbook – equating being gay with an interest in 14 year olds. Sick f**k. — Iain Dale (@IainDale) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey….no, absolutely not. The fact you are a gay man has nothing to do with the FACT you are a predator and a bully #enough — Jenna Russell (@jennarusselluk) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Oh wow. Kevin Spacey deflecting from attempting to molest a child by coming out as gay is the absolute pits. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 30, 2017

The thing that really burns me about Kevin Spacey's statement is he almost makes it seem like being gay is a sickness, not sexual assault. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2017

I’m so angry about Kevin Spacey. How dare he use this to come out? I am so ANGRY. — Pumpkin Spice Lottie (@Lottie_Lamour) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

Shoutout to the LGBT community for condemning Kevin Spacey Sexuality is not an excuse/distraction for criminal behaviour pic.twitter.com/phg9CkQy2u — Rachel (@rachelcantsleep) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey has set gay rights back fifty years by a) conflating homosexuality with paedophilia and b) Saying that being gay is a "choice." — Eden Adder Calvary (@EACalvary) October 30, 2017

The people: "Ey kevin spacey did you try rape a 14 year old?" Kevin: "dont rember that. I'm gay now yeno" The people: "no worries then" pic.twitter.com/xkooLozo2B — Tom Keegan (@TomKeegan3) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey got away with abuse way quicker than I thought he would. Thought there’d be at least half a day of disgust before ‘forgetting’. — Jennifer Allen (@jenjeahaly) October 30, 2017

The news in the #KevinSpacey story is that he’s a sexual predator. I thought him tap dancing on his #InsideTheActorsStudio WAS coming out. — Rebekah Kochan (@RebekahKochan) October 30, 2017

Between Kevin Spacey, upcoming Mueller arrests, and the World Series, my timeline is a strange place right now. pic.twitter.com/7rUAE06fPb — Justin Abraham (@jjabraham) October 30, 2017

Amazing it took Donald Trump to become president for all the filth in liberal, sanctimonious Hollywood to come out. Now it's Kevin Spacey. — Pat C in Central FL (@BeachCity55) October 30, 2017

I don’t know many actors from my era of drama school graduates who don’t have a Kevin Spacey story. The surprise is the lack of surprise. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) October 30, 2017

That’s wful.

