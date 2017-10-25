Pages Navigation Menu

The WGC-HSBC Champions 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament will be played on Friday 26th October at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China. The WGC-HSBC Champions 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:50 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 WGC-HSBC Champions 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
8:50 AM Jordan Smith Francesco Molinari Marc Leishman
9:00 AM Thomas Pieters Rafa Cabrera Bello Xander Schauffele
9:10 AM Pat Perez Charl Schwartzel Daniel Berger
9:20 AM Haotong Li Matthew Fitzpatrick Tyrrell Hatton
9:30 AM Justin Rose Matt Kuchar Paul Casey
9:40 AM Jon Rahm Hideki Matsuyama Dustin Johnson
9:50 AM Fabrizio Zanotti Chez Reavie Zecheng Dou
10:00 AM Richie Ramsay Chan Kim Hudson Swafford
10:10 AM Richard Sterne Kiradech Aphibarnrat Lucas Glover
10:20 AM Scott Hend Ryan Fox Patrick Cantlay
10:30 AM Patrick Reed Phil Mickelson Si Woo Kim
10:40 AM Alex Noren Tommy Fleetwood Adam Scott
10:50 AM Henrik Stenson Jason Day Brooks Koepka
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
8:50 AM Wenchong Liang Poom Saksansin Peter Uihlein
9:00 AM Paul Dunne Adam Hadwin Kyle Stanley
9:10 AM Hideto Tanihara Tony Finau Russell Henley
9:20 AM Ashun Wu Thorbjørn Olesen Bill Haas
9:30 AM Branden Grace Alexander Levy Jhonattan Vegas
9:40 AM Bernd Wiesberger Ross Fisher Brian Harman
9:50 AM Xinjun Zhang Matthew Griffin Gavin Green
10:00 AM Andrew Dodt Charles Howell Iii Daisuke Kataoka
10:10 AM Yanwei Liu Michael Hendry Mike Lorenzo-Vera
10:20 AM Graeme Storm Yi Cao Wesley Bryan
10:30 AM Ashley Hall Phachara Khongwatmai Haydn Porteous
10:40 AM Shugo Imahira David Lipsky Hyunwoo Ryu
10:50 AM S.S.P Chawrasia Brandon Stone Matthew Southgate

