The WGC-HSBC Champions 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 2 of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament will be played on Friday 26th October at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China. The WGC-HSBC Champions 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:50 am.
Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.
2017 WGC-HSBC Champions 2nd Round Tee Times
The 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.
|8:50 AM
|Jordan Smith
|Francesco Molinari
|Marc Leishman
|9:00 AM
|Thomas Pieters
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Xander Schauffele
|9:10 AM
|Pat Perez
|Charl Schwartzel
|Daniel Berger
|9:20 AM
|Haotong Li
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Tyrrell Hatton
|9:30 AM
|Justin Rose
|Matt Kuchar
|Paul Casey
|9:40 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Dustin Johnson
|9:50 AM
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Chez Reavie
|Zecheng Dou
|10:00 AM
|Richie Ramsay
|Chan Kim
|Hudson Swafford
|10:10 AM
|Richard Sterne
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Lucas Glover
|10:20 AM
|Scott Hend
|Ryan Fox
|Patrick Cantlay
|10:30 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Phil Mickelson
|Si Woo Kim
|10:40 AM
|Alex Noren
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Adam Scott
|10:50 AM
|Henrik Stenson
|Jason Day
|Brooks Koepka
|8:50 AM
|Wenchong Liang
|Poom Saksansin
|Peter Uihlein
|9:00 AM
|Paul Dunne
|Adam Hadwin
|Kyle Stanley
|9:10 AM
|Hideto Tanihara
|Tony Finau
|Russell Henley
|9:20 AM
|Ashun Wu
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Bill Haas
|9:30 AM
|Branden Grace
|Alexander Levy
|Jhonattan Vegas
|9:40 AM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Ross Fisher
|Brian Harman
|9:50 AM
|Xinjun Zhang
|Matthew Griffin
|Gavin Green
|10:00 AM
|Andrew Dodt
|Charles Howell Iii
|Daisuke Kataoka
|10:10 AM
|Yanwei Liu
|Michael Hendry
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|10:20 AM
|Graeme Storm
|Yi Cao
|Wesley Bryan
|10:30 AM
|Ashley Hall
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Haydn Porteous
|10:40 AM
|Shugo Imahira
|David Lipsky
|Hyunwoo Ryu
|10:50 AM
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|Brandon Stone
|Matthew Southgate
