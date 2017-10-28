The WGC-HSBC Champions Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions will be hosted at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China on Saturday 28th October. The WGC-HSBC Champions round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:50 am local time.

The 78 players who made the cut, which was set at 26 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Brandon Stone is paired with Thomas Pieters and Yi Cao in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 10:45 am.

2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Round 3 Tee Times

The WGC-HSBC Champions 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Time Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:50 AM Poom Saksansin S.S.P Chawrasia Adam Hadwin 9:00 AM Patrick Cantlay Hyunwoo Ryu Si Woo Kim 9:10 AM Mike Lorenzo-Vera Hideto Tanihara Alexander Levy 9:20 AM Wenchong Liang Jordan Smith Tommy Fleetwood 9:30 AM Pat Perez Bernd Wiesberger Chan Kim 9:40 AM Haydn Porteous Ryan Fox Paul Dunne 9:50 AM David Lipsky Scott Hend Matthew Southgate 10:00 AM Ashun Wu Gavin Green Charles Howell Iii 10:10 AM Kyle Stanley Tony Finau Daniel Berger 10:20 AM Peter Uihlein Rafa Cabrera Bello Tyrrell Hatton 10:30 AM Henrik Stenson Matt Kuchar Brian Harman 10:40 AM Kiradech Aphibarnrat Patrick Reed Matthew Fitzpatrick 10:50 AM Justin Rose Dustin Johnson Brooks Koepka 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 8:45 AM Phil Mickelson Jason Day Daisuke Kataoka 8:55 AM Branden Grace Paul Casey Chez Reavie 9:05 AM Charl Schwartzel Russell Henley Jhonattan Vegas 9:15 AM Richie Ramsay Alex Noren Adam Scott 9:25 AM Fabrizio Zanotti Bill Haas Hudson Swafford 9:35 AM Yanwei Liu Ashley Hall Richard Sterne 9:45 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Matthew Griffin Lucas Glover 9:55 AM Phachara Khongwatmai Jon Rahm Xander Schauffele 10:05 AM Michael Hendry Ross Fisher Zecheng Dou 10:15 AM Haotong Li Hideki Matsuyama Xinjun Zhang 10:25 AM Graeme Storm Francesco Molinari Wesley Bryan 10:35 AM Shugo Imahira Andrew Dodt Marc Leishman 10:45 AM Brandon Stone Thomas Pieters Yi Cao

