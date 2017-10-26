Arsene Wenger Says Theo Walcott’s ‘Time Will Come’ to Regain Starting Role – Bleacher Report
|
Bleacher Report
|
Arsene Wenger Says Theo Walcott's 'Time Will Come' to Regain Starting Role
Bleacher Report
Arsene Wenger has reassured Theo Walcott he will get his chances to start in the Premier League, despite the England international only appearing in cup competitions so far this season. Wenger says he doesn't want Walcott to leave the club, per Jessica …
Arsenal team news: Predicted Arsenal line up to face Swansea
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hits out at Ian Wright over Theo Walcott claims
Arsene Wenger wants Theo Walcott to stay at Arsenal despite Ian Wright's advice
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!