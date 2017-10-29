There is nothing wrong in me copying Olamide – Skales

Singer Skales has reacted to claims that the concept behind his latest video AGOLO was copied from Olamide’s WO. In his words: “Because artistes inspire each other, I will never go against anyone who says I copied Olamide. He has always motivated me. I recently told the story of how he paid for my music …

