There’s Only So Much Fashion Can Hide! WARIF partners with Lagos Fashion & Design Week to Create Awareness for Sexual Assault Victims

As we may all know by now, fashion is a universal language spoken by the young and old, male and female, rich and poor, experts and amateurs, and if you use fashion the right way, you will be able to pass across the right message. Bearing this in mind, The Women at Risk International Foundation […]

The post There’s Only So Much Fashion Can Hide! WARIF partners with Lagos Fashion & Design Week to Create Awareness for Sexual Assault Victims appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

