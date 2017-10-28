Pages Navigation Menu

These Photos Of Liz Benson And Family Are Too Adorable

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson and her husband Bishop Great Emeya came out to celebrate the opening of their daughter’s salon in Lagos. Actress Liz Benson is a respected figure in the Nollywood industry. She has played has role models to many of the great faces we now see in our movies. Years back Liz …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

