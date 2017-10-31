‘They Tried to Ruin My Career’ – YCEE Lashes Out at Sony Records Again

In October 2016, it was all joy and excitement when Sony Music Africa announced Rapper Ycee as the newest member of the Sony Music Africa family. 365 days later, inking the Sony Music deal appears to be one the rappers biggest regrets as he is for the second time in three months publicly calling out the organization …

The post ‘They Tried to Ruin My Career’ – YCEE Lashes Out at Sony Records Again appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

