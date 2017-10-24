Pages Navigation Menu

This Company is Using ‘Black is Beautiful’ To Sell Toilet Paper – Okayafrica

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


This Company is Using 'Black is Beautiful' To Sell Toilet Paper
It was a rallying call, a statement of defiance. It said, in no uncertain terms: "What was once called ugly and evil is being reclaimed and renamed as something beautiful and treasured, something to be revered, something to inspire envy, something …
'Black is beautiful' advert for toilet paper sparks outrage in BrazilThe Guardian
Company tries to sell toilet paper using 'black is beautiful' slogan with white modelMetro
Brazilian company promoting black toilet paper with 'Black is Beautiful' slogan accused of racismNew York Daily News
