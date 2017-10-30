This Cyclist Giving Trump The Finger Will Make Your Day

It’s not often that you’ll see 2oceansvibe praising a spandex-wearing cyclist, but this time around we’ll make an exception.

Donald Trump loves a spot of golf, despite having constantly criticised Obama every time he stepped on the course, and he was at it again this weekend.

One cyclist in Virginia decided to give the president a piece of her mind on Saturday, though, and the picture is just grand.

After being overtaken by the presidential motorcade, returning to Washington D.C. after an outing at the Trump National Golf Club, she did the ‘ol one finger salute:

Splendid.

The Guardian with the White House report:

POTUS’s motorcade departed the Trump National Golf Club at 3.12pm, passing two pedestrians, one of whom gave a thumbs-down sign. Then it overtook a female cyclist, wearing a white top and cycling helmet, who responded by giving the middle finger. The motorcade had to slow and the cyclist caught up, still offering the finger, before turning off in a different direction. Motorcade is now gathering speed and heading for DC.

No word on whether any toys were thrown out of the window.

She wasn’t the only one with a message for POTUS, because this woman stood at the entrance of Trump’s golf club as he drove in:

We feel you.

Turns out many others do too, with this from TIME:

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have fallen to their lowest point since the start of his presidency, a new poll finds. Just 38% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as President, while 58% disapprove, according to the latest NBC/WSJ poll. The previous low-water mark came in May, when the poll found Trump’s approval rating was 39%. Prior to the latest poll, Trump’s approval rating stood at 43%.

We know that Donald has made a mockery of polling numbers before during his rise to the top, but it’s just nice to know this fraud is slowly but surely being exposed.

[sources:guardian&time]

