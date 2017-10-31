“This is Me” – Niniola unveils Debut Album

Diva and afro-house act Niniola has announced the release of her debut studio album. The hugely anticipated body of work is titled “This Is Me”. Niniola who just concluded a media tour in the UK, made it back into the country in time to announce the release of her album via her Instagram page. According to the singer, […]

