This is what Davido has to say to Peter Okoye’s new solo video

Davido has just given a positive review to Peter Okoye‘s new music Video ‘Cool it Down’ following his split from Psquare. Davido took to his Snapchat to share a clip from the video, and captioned it: “This song wan use style sweet.. Can’t lie”

