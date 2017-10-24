This Is What Davido Thinks Of Peter Okoye’s New Song
Singer Davido has just given a positive review to Peter Okoye‘s new music Video ‘Cool it Down’ following his split from Psquare. Davido took to his Snapchat to share a clip from the video, and captioned it: “This song wan use style sweet.. Can’t lie” The One half of defunct twin-singing group P-Square, Mr P …
The post This Is What Davido Thinks Of Peter Okoye's New Song appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
