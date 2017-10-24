“This song wan use style sweet.. Can’t lie” Davido reacts to Peter Okoye’s first solo video ‘Cool it down’
Singer, Davido took to Snapchat to share a clip from Peter Okoye’s first video as a solo artist ‘Cool it Down’, and captioned it: “This song wan use style sweet.. Can’t lie” with a laughing emoji in between. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog
