“This song wan use style sweet.. Can’t lie” Davido reacts to Peter Okoye’s first solo video ‘Cool it down’

Singer, Davido took to Snapchat to share a clip from Peter Okoye’s first video as a solo artist ‘Cool it Down’, and captioned it: “This song wan use style sweet.. Can’t lie” with a laughing emoji in between. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post “This song wan use style sweet.. Can’t lie” Davido reacts to Peter Okoye’s first solo video ‘Cool it down’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

