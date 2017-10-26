Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Thisday Editor, Ologbondiyan, says PDP needs professional as publicity secretary

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, an editor with Thisday newspapers, who is vying for the PDP National Public Secretary seat, declared on Wednesday that the party needed “an experienced professional” as it spokesperson. Ologbondiyan, ex-media aide to former Senate President David Mark, told newsmen in Abuja that only an experienced technocrat and professional media practitioner could effectively…

The post Thisday Editor, Ologbondiyan, says PDP needs professional as publicity secretary appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.