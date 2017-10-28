Pages Navigation Menu

Thousands march for school safety – Times LIVE

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Africa


Thousands march for school safety
Thousands of learners marched in Cape Town, demanding that steps be taken to improve safety in schools. Image: GroundUp/ Ashraf Hendricks. About five thousand people from various organisations‚ including parents and school children marched on …
Equal Education leads march for safety at Western Cape schoolsBusiness Day
Cape Town learners march for safety at schoolsSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

