Threat To Life:‎ Ogun LP Chair Petitions IGP, Seeks Protection

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

‎Ogun State chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Abayomi Arabambi has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over alleged threat to his life, family and political associates.‎

He alleged that the threat was ‎over his opposition roles in Ogun state.‎

The petition,‎ which was submitted to the Force headquarters, Abuja over the weekend was also copied to the Director-General, Department of State Services, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Lagos and the Ogun State Commissioner of Police.

Part of the statement quote Arabambi to have alleged that “an unmarked Ford car with some unknown persons had been trailing his vehicle for sometime now, adding that he also received a death threat from an unknown man on a motorcycle who threatened to drop me if I don’t stop my party’s opposition to the governor.”‎

Part of the petition read “I have lately been observing that my car was being trailed by some unknown persons in an unmarked Ford salon car and in fact two days ago, I received a death threat from an unknown man on a motorcycle with full helmet at Panseke around 10pm who threatened to ‘drop me’ if I don’t stop my party’s opposition to the governor and thereafter zoomed off.‎‎

“These recent happenings give credence to the fact that my life and that of my household, including party officials and members are in danger and coupled with the opposition role of my party, particularly the role our party played in the recent rejection of the request of the National Assembly of the $350 million loan request by Ogun State government,”‎‎

Arabambi‎ also alleged in the statement that the Ogun state government’s reaction to an interview he granted a national newspaper in which he criticised the model schools built by the government convinced him that the Ibikunle Amodu administration may be after him.

He said the state government in a rejoinder by the media aide to the governor, Opeyemi Soyombo made a veiled threat in which he said, “Arabambi and his sponsors have hit below the belt, which will rebound upon them.”

Arabambi ‎called on the security agencies to investigate the subtle threat made by the governor’s media aide, noting that the atmosphere in Ogun State was becoming charged on account of the coming general elections.

