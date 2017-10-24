Three Nigerian Media Personalities Honored with MeetsMedia’ Broad Certificates

In an evening of what seemed to be endless moments of sharing, connecting, catching up and socializing, music artistes, three media personalities, others, shared a beautiful time with men of the press at the monthly MeetsMedia event, a platform where entertainers and industry personalities interact with the media, socialize and get up-close and personal.

Dan Foster, DJ Gosporella and Sabina Umoren received Broad Award‘s Certificate in recognition of their Outstanding Performance; the award was presented by top Nigerian media personalities.

The MeetsMedia’ Broad Awards founder, Prince Bobola Alasoadura, popularly known as Bob Alash, said,

“The 3 outstanding media personalities were honored because they have made a significant contribution to the media industry.”

Regarded as the Premier Media Awards ceremony in Nigeria, Broad Awards monthly honors Outstanding Achievements in Media! Also, celebrate Entertainer/Entrepreneur contributing to the growth of Nigerian media industry.

The award certificates which was presented to the 3 media personalities at the September 2017 Edition of “MeetsMedia” monthly gathering of media practitioners was attended by H-Man, Wizboyy, Nikki Laoye, TY Mix, lily Perez and top media personalities; see photos below.

The post Three Nigerian Media Personalities Honored with MeetsMedia’ Broad Certificates appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

