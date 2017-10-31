Pages Navigation Menu

Three persons lynched to death for stealing motorcycle

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three suspected armed robbers in Ondo State were lynched to death on Monday while attempting to steal motorcycle at Oke Aro area of Akure, the Ondo State capital. The suspected thieves were said to have been beaten to death by angry mob who were attracted by the call for help of the motorcyclist. The Public …

