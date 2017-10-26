Three United Nations peacekeepers die in Mali

The United Nations lost three of its peacekeepers in northern Mali , another two injured, when their vehicle struck a “mine or an improvised explosive device,” the United Nations Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said. The blast occurred at around 1430 GMT when the vehicle was escorting “a logistical convoy” north of Kidal, on a highway …

