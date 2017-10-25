Throwback: Yar’Adua & Obasanjo After The Inauguration Of Operation Feed The Nation In Dodan Barracks 1976
Yar’Adua & Olusegun Obasanjo after the inauguration of Operation Feed The Nation in Dodan Barracks, in 1976. Yar’Adua was 25. Obasanjo 39.
