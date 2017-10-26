Thugs attack, cut off Lamido supporter’s hand in Kaduna – The Punch
Thugs attack, cut off Lamido supporter's hand in Kaduna
Hell was let loose in Kaduna on Wednesday as thugs and supporters of a former governor of Jigawa State and Peoples Democratic Party's presidential aspirant in the 2019 election, Sule Lamido, clashed. No death was recorded but scores of people were …
Thugs disrupt Lamido's campaign office launch
