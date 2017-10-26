Thugs Attack Sule Lamido Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna

Pandemonium broke out yesterday at the presidential campaign rally of former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, in Kaduna, as several armed thugs invaded the venue brandishing dangerous weapons and inflicting injuries on the supporters.

The Guardian reports that four victims of the attack sustained deep cut on their neck, while the left arm of one of them was severed from the body with blood gushing out. Several others sustained body injuries.

Many journalists, who were present at the Rabbah Road venue of the rally, took to their heels, just as some of the dignitaries at the venue made fruitless efforts to inform the police of the attack.

Meanwhile, Lamido, who addressed the supporters before the attack, had berated the administration of Buhari for poor handling of the nation’s social, political and economic affairs.

