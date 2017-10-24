Pages Navigation Menu

Tillerson Visits Pakistan to Push for More Action Against Militants – Voice of America

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in World


Voice of America

Tillerson Visits Pakistan to Push for More Action Against Militants
Voice of America
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Pakistan Tuesday to meet with leaders there and reinforce the Trump administration's message that they need to take more action against the Taliban and other militant groups receiving support in the country.
Pakistan says it has 'produced results' in fight against terrorismPremium Times
Tillerson In Pakistan For Talks On Terrorist Safe HavensRadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty
Pakistan gives Rex Tillerson frosty welcome after US warns over Taleban havensThe Straits Times
Hindu Business Line –TOLOnews –Hindustan Times
