Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inter squad can win Serie A, Spalletti believes – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SBS – The World Game

Inter squad can win Serie A, Spalletti believes
SBS – The World Game
Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti believes he has a squad capable of winning Serie A if they can avoid any notable departures during the January transfer window. Source: Omnisport. 30 Oct 2017 – 9:54 AM UPDATED 4 MINS AGO …
Time to give Luciano Spalletti credit for Inter Milan's revivalESPN FC (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.