Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Timi Dakolo debunks side chic rumours, says she must be golden for him to go all the way to Agege

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following his marriage and divorce post and admonition, singer Timi Dakolo has come under heavy backlash by a fraction of Nigerians who do not support his submissions. In the cause of this brouhaha, a Twitter user has alleged that Timi Dakolo is not in the position to preach claiming he knows the girlfriend of the …

The post Timi Dakolo debunks side chic rumours, says she must be golden for him to go all the way to Agege appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.