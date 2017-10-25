Pages Navigation Menu

Timi Dakolo & Freeze in Online Battle over Tithing, Marriage & Divorce

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Gospel singer Timi Dakolo and OAP Freeze are (at the time of this report), currently battling on Instagram over the issues of tithing, marriage and divorce. It all started with Timi Dakolo’s post where he lamented the rate of divorce and how people now make it look cool to leave their marriages. See below: Freeze […]

