Timi Dakolo has a side chic – Nigerian man claims

A revelation has sprung up following controversies surrounding Timi Dakolo’s comment on divorce. A viral statement by a Nigerian man on twitter @moyocashogi claims the father of three has a side chic. “Timi Dakolo that I know his side chic be dishing out marital epistle…Timi continue ooooo”. Some Nigerians on social media in support of […]

Timi Dakolo has a side chic – Nigerian man claims

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

