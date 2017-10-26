Timi Dakolo Immersed In Cheating Rumours
One Moyosore on twitter dragged Timi Dakolo into cheating rumours after she alleged that he knows he’s side chic! According to the Moyosore, he has seen him a couple of times. Screenshots below; source: Twitter
