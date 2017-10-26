Timi Dakolo laughs off infidelity accusations in new video

The ongoing war between singer Timi Dakolo and OAP Freeze over marriage, divorce and tithing has taken a new twist as Daddy freeze in a recent video accused Timi of infidelity. Daddy Freeze in the video claimed that Timi had a side chic despite preaching love and togetherness in marriage. Timi in reaction to the…

The post Timi Dakolo laughs off infidelity accusations in new video appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

