Timi Dakolo laughs off infidelity allegations in new video
Timi Dakolo and Freeze are still shading one another on social media over whose opinion on divorce and tithing is more relevant! The singer has also reacted to allegations that he has been an unfaithful husband to his wife, sharing a video of himself laughing away at the side chick rumours. Watch below. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog
